St. Louis River Alliance to Celebrate Year of Accomplishments

St. Louis River Alliance Looks Toward Bright Future in 2017

by Brett Scott

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance (SLRA) will be hosting their annual Clean Water Open House and Celebration on Thursday, December 29, from 5:00p.m. until 6:00p.m. at Valentini’s Vicino Lago, located at 1400 London Road in Duluth.

The SLRA works to restore, protect, and to enhance the St. Louis River.

The celebration will recognize SLRA members and supporters for their efforts over the past year.

Executive Director, Kris Eilers will share her plans for the upcoming year and give an update on positive outcomes of the bonding proposal, despite the legislature’s inability to pass a bonding bill during the 2016 session.

Thursday’s event is open to the public, members, and supporters to come celebrate.

Free appetizers courtesy of Valentini’s, music, and cash bar will be available.

Click here to learn more about the St. Louis River Alliance and their future plans.