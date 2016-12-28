Suspicious Device Found in Superior

Duffel Bag Contained Possible Explosives

by Nikki Davidson

Superior Police Department officers were dispatched to a suspicious package in the 2000 block of E 7th Street Tuesday afternoon.

Someone had left a duffel bag with items sticking out of it. The object was later determined to be an explosive device or made to look like an explosive device.

Officers called out for a bomb squad, the Marathon County Bomb Squad out of Wausau, WI arrived in Superior around 4:45 PM.

The streets were blocked off and a perimeter was made for the safety of the public. Officers knocked on all doors in the area and evacuated residents or had them remain in their homes in the basement or away from windows and doors.

Around 8pm the Bomb Squad technicians determined they could safely move the device to a different location where they could disarm it and preserve any evidence.

At this time, this incident remains under investigation. It will be several days before analysis of the package is complete or any other details are released.