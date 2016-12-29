City Crews Battle Difficult Road Conditions

Ice-Packed Roads Fill Duluth

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.- The roads are still quite slick out there, even though city of Duluth crews have been out in full force.

Currently city crews have been putting in a lot of hours as they try to dig up the ice that has been compacted down. Over the next few days there are plans to clean up the residential areas.

“We have a system in place where we actually prioritize all of the streets 1, 2, and 3 and if you go to our website, you will see which ones are a priority, but mainly all of the high traffic routes are first, then we do the residential, but last but not least we do the alleys,” said Greg Guerrero, provisional manager for Duluth Street Maintenance.

City officials told Fox 21 they have had a difficult time dealing with hard-packed ice as salt and sand will only work when the temperatures get warmer. Crews have been out around the clock since Sunday.