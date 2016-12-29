DTA Offering Free Rides on New Year’s Eve

Buses will run their normal Saturday routes, but will be free between 5 p.m. and 2:20 a.m.

by Zach Richie

The Duluth Transit Authority is bringing back free rides on New Year’s Eve on their buses in Duluth and Superior.

The buses will run their normal Saturday routes and will be free from 5 p.m. to 2:20 a.m.

“What we’re trying to do is promote safety for everybody. People can still go out and have a good time and take the bus home. It removes those dangerous situations from the street. So we think it’s a real need and community service,” said Dennis Jensen, DTA General Manager.

FOX 21, 95 KQDS, Miller Brewing Company, and the Duluth News Tribune are helping sponsor the event.