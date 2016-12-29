Explosive Device Located in Superior

Device was moved to disarm and preserve evidence

by Matt Suoja

SUPERIOR, Wisc.-An explosive device was found yesterday by the Superior Police Department with the help of the Marathon County Bomb Squad.

Superior responded to a suspicious package at the 2000 block of East Seventh Street at about 12 p.m. The packaged looked like it was either a backpack or duffel bag and had items sticking out of it. A perimeter was created around the item and a bomb squad from Marathon County was called.

Residents were then evacuated or told to remain in their homes as the device was moved to a safer location where they could disarm it and preserve any evidence.

At this time, this incident remains under investigation. It will be several days before analysis of the package is complete or any other details are released.