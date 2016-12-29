New Vietnamese Restaurant Opens in Superior

Restaurant Features Pho

by Matt Suoja

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Pho Cali Vietnamese Noodles Restaurant has been jam packed in Superior ever since it opened Dec. 17.

The restaurant specializes in the Vietnamese noodle soup which can be filled with everything from beef to seafood.

Owner Andy Tran, originally from Vietnam, saw a need in the area for restaurant.

“Mostly I see only Chinese restaurants, so OK so in Superior they don’t have any Vietnamese restaurants, so that’s why I tried to open it,” Tran said.

The restaurant is located at 1320 Belknap Street.