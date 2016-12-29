Red Solo Cup Inventor Dies at Age 84

Robert Hulseman invented the infamous cup in the 1970s

by The Associated Press

Courtesy: Fox 32 Chicago

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Former Solo Cup Company President Robert Hulseman, who invented the now party-essential, Red Solo Cup, has died at the age of 84.

His son, Paul Hulseman, says his father died on December 21 at his home in Northfield, Illinois, of complications after a series of strokes.

The elder Hulseman invented the Red Solo Cup in the 1970s, but his son says his father never fully understood how massively popular it became. He says the cup was invented for families, not beer keggers, which it has become widely recognized for.

Hulseman also invented the Traveler coffee cup lid during his nearly 60 years with the foodservice packaging company, which was started in 1936 in suburban Chicago by his father, Leo.

Solo Cup made disposable food and drink containers from paper, plastic, and recycled materials, Dart Container Corp. bought the company in 2012.