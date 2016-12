Registration Prices to go up for Grandma’s Marathon

Set to go to $135

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-Registration prices to enter Grandma’s Marathon will be increasing Jan. 1.

The fee will go up $10 to $135. Those who registered early got the discounted price. The price will go up another 10 dollars in April.

Registration for the William A. Irvin 5K and Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon is already closed.

Grandma’s Marathon weekend will be held June 15-17.