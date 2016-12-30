Blood Drives Continue in Northland

Will be Held in Coming Months

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.- Many different locations throughout the Northland will be holding blood drives in the coming weeks run by the American Red Cross.

One such location is at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard in Duluth, where student’s from Duluth East’s Key Club came to help run the event today.

Members of that group saw this as an opportunity to help Northlander’s during this accident-prone time of year.

“With blood it’s always crucial,” said Lauren Skar, blood drive coordinator. “It’s always needed, but especially during this time period, during the holidays with everyone traveling, it’s needed.”

To find out more about other Blood Drives in the area,visit http://www.redcross.org/give-blood.