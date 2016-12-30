Experts offer their tips on how to stick with New Year’s resolutions.

Whether it's financial resolutions or losing weight, experts say to lay out specific goals.

by Zach Richie

The New Year is just around the corner and many in the Northland have been busy coming up with resolutions. Of course losing weight and being more healthy are always top resolutions, but many want to run the race to financial stability as well.

The YMCA and other gyms have been busy with new members. New goals and resolutions haven’t only been met on the treadmill, but they’re being set financially one step at a time as well.

Samantha Williams is training for half-marathon in 2017 and has seen a lot of activity recently at the Duluth YMCA.

“You see a lot of new people come in, they’re really excited and motivated about the New Year so that kind of helps you keep up your workout if you’ve been here awhile,” said Williams.

She takes the little steps towards reaching her big goal. It’s something experts say are needed for the long run to keeping New Year’s resolutions.

“Start small so that you’re not saying if you’ve never worked out, you’re going to work out everyday, start with three days a week and work your way up to that everyday if that’s your end goal,” said Katie McBride, the marketing manager of the Duluth YMCA.

While the treadmills have heated up at the YMCA, so are the calculators at WIPFLI CPAs and Consultants.

“If you’re going to make the decision do it now and stick to it,” said Jeff Schaefer, senior manager at WIPFLI.

Like a workout for your budget, prioritizing now at the end of the year reaps rewards for the New Year.

“Making yourself a little disciplined now will certainly pay off over the long run of your financial life,” said Schaefer.

Samantha and others run towards their goals hoping for a healthy and financially fit 2017.

“You can tell the difference with how people are, how much stronger they feel and that’s the coolest part,” said McBride.

Both the YMCA and WIPFLI said that specific goals lead to better results and to people sticking with their resolutions.