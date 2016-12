Fire at Piedmont Avenue Home

Three Dogs Perish

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-A fire broke at a home on the 2500 block of Piedmont Avenue late this morning.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the home as the Duluth Fire Department battled the flames.

The fire department told Fox 21 that no one was hurt in the fire. Three of the homeowners dogs did perish, however.

The fire department is still investigating the incident at this time.