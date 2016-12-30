The Latest on Today’s Snowfall

by William Seay

Just a quick update on how the latest weather models are handling today’s clipper system. We call these storms “Alberta clippers” for a reason – they clip along really quickly and the usually originate in western Canada! This one is centered just north of the Canadian border and has already brought nearly four inches of snow in parts of rural North Dakota.

As of midday today, snow has already begun falling just a few counties to our west, in north-central Minnesota. Expect snow to begin some time around 2:00pm in northeast Minnesota. It will take most of the afternoon and evening to move through, but this low should be gone save for a few traces by early morning. As it stands, the highest potential accumulations look to be farther to the north. Koochiching County, northern St. Louis County, and the Arrowhead, all have the chance for 3-4″ from this storm. Further south through the Iron Range and into the Twin Ports, 1-2″ seems more likely. The immediate south shore areas in Wisconsin could see as much as 2″, but snow totals really decline the further south you go. Even in southern Douglas County, WI, and in Carlton, Aitkin, and southern Itasca Counties, a trace to an inch. Central and southern Minnesota will likely not see any measurable snow from this system.