New Year’s Eve Waterpark Event Scheduled for Kids

The Annual Event Returns

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.- If you have younger kids, the bars may not be an option on New Year’s Eve, but the Edge Waterpark might be.

They will be hosting their annual New Year’s Eve Splash Bash which will feature a DJ, air-brush tattoos, movies, crafts, and a photo booth.

There will even be a toast at midnight…non-alcoholic of course.

“It’s so much fun,” said Ally Carlson, director of fun at the waterpark. “It’s fun for the staff, it’s fun for the clients who come in and all the rooms and it just adds a little bit more for the families. You hear all the time about these great parties, but you don’t hear all the time about these family parties.”

Those who take part in the events there, do have to spend the night in the hotel.

For more information about the events, visit https://www.duluthwaterpark.com/.