Wisconsin Transportation Study Considers Interstate Tollways

Walker's current plan puts WI roads on a path to worsen

by Melissa Lentz

MADISON (AP) – A new state transportation study finds that installing tollways on Wisconsin interstates could raise billions of dollars, but that substantial upfront investments would be needed and federal approval is uncertain.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Department of Transportation study also finds that Governor Scott Walker’s road-funding plan for the next two years, puts Wisconsin roads on a path to worsen “severely” over the next decade.

Wisconsin lawmakers and Walker commissioned the study last year as par tof the 2015-17 state budget. Its findings were released on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Transportation Secretary, Mark Gottlieb announced his resignation, effective next month, with little explanation.

Walker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the study, Wednesday.

Lawmakers are expected to address state transportation funding in the upcoming legislative session.