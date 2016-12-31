Fire Department Reminds Public of New Year’s Safety Issues

Leave Room on Streets for Emergency Vehicles

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-With the New Year’s Eve on the horizon, there can be an uptick in emergency calls to police and the fire department.

Members of the Duluth Fire Department said a big factor in that is alcohol consumption. The amount of people parked outside of houses for parties is another important factor to consider.

“It’s a concern for us where the streets are already narrow, and then you throw in some snow banks in that situation, just make sure you are parked reasonably and rationally so emergency vehicles can get through,” said Aaron Bujold, captain in the Duluth Fire Department.

The fire department also warned of hypothermia, which can happen much faster than people think, especially when alcohol is involved.