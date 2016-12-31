Musicians Celebrate New Year at Beaner’s

24 Musicians Are Performing at the Coffee Shop

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn.-Musicians are ringing in the new years at Beaner’s Central Coffeehouse with Food, coffee, and of course Music.

24 Musicians shared their talents at the New Years Eve Bash that started at 7 Am. Beaners offered Extended Brunch Hours so music lovers could enjoy a meal, while listening to some of their favorite local artists

“Local beer is big, good local food is big, and local music is big, and all those things are happening today,” said Jason Wussow, the Owner of Beaner’s.

The New Years Eve Bash Goes on Until 1 Am.