Northlanders Stock Up on Food for New Year’s

Grocery stores are busy with shoppers preparing for this weekend

by Andrew Kirov

DULUTH, Minn. – Thanksgiving and Christmas have well known meal traditions, but New Year’s is also a big food holiday.

Grocery stores across the Northland are busy with people stocking up on their new year’s food, and unlike other holidays, people consume a wide variety of food to kick off the new year.

“After the Christmas holiday, we have a little slow down period and we kind of get caught in this lull, but come Saturday it’s going to be rocking in here,” says Todd Nelson, store manager of the Duluth Plaza Super One.

While New Year’s doesn’t have any specific food traditions, finger foods like chips and chicken wings are expected to be extra popular this weekend.