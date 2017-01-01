Superior Police Investigate City’s First Homicide Of 2017

Second Shooting Victim In Critical Condition

by Dan Hanger

SUPERIOR, Wis. (Press Release)– The Superior Police Department is investigating a shooting that

happened at about 7:40am on January 1, 2017 behind the Third Base Bar, 1218

Tower Ave. One man is dead; one is currently in critical condition.

At 7:39am on Sunday, January 1, 2017, the Superior Police Department responded to a

report of gunshots in the alley behind the Third Base Bar, 1218 Tower Ave.

When officers arrived they found one man in the alley dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A second man was located inside the Third Base Bar suffering from a gunshot wound

to the chest.

The injured man was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in

Duluth in critical condition.

The Superior Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Superior

Drug/Gang and Violent Crime Task Force are actively investigating this incident.

No names are being released at this time pending further investigation. An autopsy will

be performed on the deceased male on January 2 in Coon Rapids, MN.

This was not a random event. The suspect and victims had a connection that is being

investigated, according to police.

Authorities were working Sunday to identify a suspect. No arrest had been made as of Sunday evening.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Superior

Police Department. You can remain anonymous if desired.