Superior Police Investigate City’s First Homicide Of 2017
Second Shooting Victim In Critical Condition
SUPERIOR, Wis. (Press Release)– The Superior Police Department is investigating a shooting that
happened at about 7:40am on January 1, 2017 behind the Third Base Bar, 1218
Tower Ave. One man is dead; one is currently in critical condition.
At 7:39am on Sunday, January 1, 2017, the Superior Police Department responded to a
report of gunshots in the alley behind the Third Base Bar, 1218 Tower Ave.
When officers arrived they found one man in the alley dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
A second man was located inside the Third Base Bar suffering from a gunshot wound
to the chest.
The injured man was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in
Duluth in critical condition.
The Superior Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Superior
Drug/Gang and Violent Crime Task Force are actively investigating this incident.
No names are being released at this time pending further investigation. An autopsy will
be performed on the deceased male on January 2 in Coon Rapids, MN.
This was not a random event. The suspect and victims had a connection that is being
investigated, according to police.
Authorities were working Sunday to identify a suspect. No arrest had been made as of Sunday evening.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Superior
Police Department. You can remain anonymous if desired.