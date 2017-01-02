Bars Busy with Badger Fans

Winning Teams Means More Beer Sales

by Lena Takada

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Badger Fans cheered their team on in the Cotton Bowl, at Gronk’s Grill and Bar in Superior

Gronk’s employees say game days are always exciting, and even more so when the favored team wins. It leads to customers buying more food, more beer, being louder, staying longer, and being friendlier.

“When teams have a good season, we see more people come in to hang out with us, cause they like coming in, they like the atmosphere and they like that we have all of the big TV’s on,” said Whitney Podgorak, a Server at Gronk’s.

And luckily for them, the Badgers took the win.