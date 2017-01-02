Business Owner Reacts to Superior Shooting

New Year''s Day shooting hits close to home for area businesses.

by Zach Richie

Superior Police continue to investigate a New Year’s day shooting. One victim was found dead in the alley behind the Third Base Bar in Superior on New Year’s morning. The other was found inside the bar with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police believe an altercation happened inside the bar which led to the shooting death of Kyle Androsky and put his brother David Androsky in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Some community members said they’re shocked something like this could happen just feet away from their doorstep.

The incident hit close to home for neighboring business Inner Strength Martial Arts. Owner Robert Mrotek said the incident makes him feel like the Twin Ports are becoming more dangerous. However, he has no plans to leave Tower Avenue or the area.

“I feel proud to be a member of this community, but you got to be careful,” said Mrotek.

A gofundme page has been set up for the victims’ families. Mrotek has already donated to the cause without even knowing the victims.

“I felt it was the right thing to do. Every single day is not promised. People can be here today and gone tomorrow,” said Mrotek.

Police have not made any arrests in the case just yet.

https://www.gofundme.com/kyle-and-david-support-fund

https://www.gofundme.com/ud-help-david-androsky?ssid=861205780&pos=1