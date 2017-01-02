First Snow Storm of 2017

by Gino Recchia

We are starting off the new year with a winter snow storm that is poised to move through the Northland in the next 48 hours.

Snow is already developing and should continue to increase in coverage as it moves through Southern Minnesota to the Northeast. Snow should begin by midnight for areas in Aitkin, Pine, and Carlton Counties. Soon to follow will be the rest of Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin. Snowfall should reach the International Border by 7 AM.

Snowfall will begin to weaken by the morning after laying a few inches of snow. During the day, light snow showers or flurries will be likely before the second wave of moisture attends the area by the evening, bringing more accumulations to the area. Snow will fall heavy at times overnight tomorrow through Tuesday morning especially in Northeast Minnesota. By Tuesday morning, snow should begin to exit the area.

Snowfall totals right now appear to be 7 to 12 inches for areas north of Highway 2 with some locations seeing 12-15 inches of snow under some of the heavier snow bands. 3-7 inches should be expected from Aitkin, Carlton, and the Twin Ports. With east and northeast winds, there is the likelihood of terrain enhancement along the North Shore where some locations could see more than a foot of snowfall. As the storm pulls away, some lake bands may increase totals along the South Shore in Northwest Wisconsin accumulating 3 to 7 inches of snowfall as well.

The rest of the Northland should see 1-3 inches from Pine, Burnett, Sawyer, and Washburn Counties.

Temperatures are going to plummet soon after the storm moves through with highs on Wednesday possibly not reaching above zero with wind chills as cold as -20 to -30 degrees thanks to gusty northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.