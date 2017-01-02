Grand Marais Man Killed In Snowmobile Accident

by Dan Hanger

COOK COUNTY (Press Release)–The preliminary investigation into Saturday’s fatal snowmobile accident which claimed the life of Wayne Gunnar Anderson, 22, of Grand Marais, shows conditions beneath the snow impacted the skis on the two riders’ snowmobiles, causing them both to be thrown from their respective snowmobiles.

The two riders were traveling along the ditch of County Road 8 north of Grand Marais where they encountered some deep crevices in the snow from a creek-bed and were ejected from their snowmobiles.

Although a pathology autopsy report is pending, to confirm the cause of death for Anderson, medical professionals believe that he suffered a broken neck upon impact as evidence of impact-related spinal trauma was present. Anderson was subsequently struck by the secondary snowmobile, but there were no additional blunt trauma injuries noted. Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

This investigation is ongoing and further details will be released by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office when they are available.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the accident victims and a grieving community during is difficult time,” said Sheriff Pat Eliasen.