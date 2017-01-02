Great Lakes Aquarium Sees Record Attendance

144,000 People Visited the Aquarium in 2016

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – 2016 Brought a record number of visitors to A Popular Attraction in the Northland.

Around 144,000 people visited the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth in 2016, a 5 percent increase since last year. It’s the highest number of visitors the Aquarium has seen since 2002. Aquarium representatives believe the new exhibit, Unsalted seas, featuring the sturgeon touch tank, and their expanded space could be a reason for the increase in visitors.

“There’s something for everyone. So we have from some of the historical sides of the lake’s history. We have global history. Large Lakes around the world, we have salt water displays. So really something for everything,” said Sarah Erickson, the Education Director at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

Unsalted Seas opened in July of Last year.