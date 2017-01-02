If The Dress Fits

Local Non-Profit Aimes To Help Girls Get Prom Dresses

by Joey Norton

Duluth, Minn

If the shoe fits, wear it.

If the dress fits, you can have it for free.

A new nonprofit in the Northland is gearing up for prom season in a big way.

Fox 21 met with a family who knows how prom can be hard on the pocket book. So they’re looking to make it a little easier for others.

What started as a way to help girls enjoy their high school prom has blown into a full-fledged non-profit organization.

“There’s a lot of time and effort behind the scenes,” says Co-Founder of If The Shoe Fits Ashleigh Arntson.

Ashleigh and her mother came up with the idea to give back by recycling gently used prom dresses, because let’s face it. It’s tough being a girl.

“Adding the price up between the dresses, the hair, makeup, the shoes so on and so forth the cost of prom especially for females adds up quickly,” says Arntson.

That financial strain is how “If the dress fits” came about.

They wanted to make sure families that couldn’t afford those costs, could still send their daughters to the dance so they collected community donations.

It started last spring, and with some hard work it took off fast.

“Hearing the people’s stories and how grateful people were to receive a free prom dress was so motivating,” says Arntson.

Soon dads former man cave transformed into prom dress central.

Multiple closets are stuffed with donated dresses ready to be handed out this march and each dress ready for its new owner.

“A lot of these dresses maybe have little stains, or you know can tell that they have been worn outside, so just making sure the dresses we give the girls at the event are clean and ready to go,” says Arntson.