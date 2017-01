Illinois Man Killed In Snowmobile Accident In Iron County

Police: Speed Believed To Be A Factor

by Dan Hanger

TOWN OF OMA, Wis. – A 45-year-old Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Oma over the weekend.

According to Iron County Sheriff Tony Furyk, the crash happened on Trail 17 after the snowmobile left the trail and struck some trees.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the accident, according to Furyk.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.