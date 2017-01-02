Life Coach Speaks on Making 2017 a Success

Coffee Conversation: New Year's Resolutions

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – Last year, 2016, is now in the past and 2017 is underway.

With a new year comes new resolutions from many folks across the Northland.

While goals differ, the actions to make them stick are the same.

This morning, Pam Solberg-Tapper, President of Coach for Success, visited FOX 21 to gives tips on the best way to make 2017 a success.

She gives three keys to achieving your New Year’s resolution:

Less is more. Focus on one specific realistic goal at a time. Making multiple resolutions at once can be overwhelming and set us up for failure. Know your why. A goal must be meaningful for you to stick with it. Ask yourself, “How important is this goal to me?” Review these reasons daily to strengthen your desire to achieve your goal. Then rate your goal’s level of importance on a scale of 1 to 10. Compelling goals rate at least an eight. Manage Setbacks. Have a plan will help you stay on track. Also, have a strategy for goof ups if they occur. Decide in advance how you will learn from your mistakes and get back in the game.

You can learn more about Solberg-Tapper at coachforsuccess.com.