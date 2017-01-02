Minnesota Capitol To Reopen After $310M Restoration

by Dan Hanger

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota’s newly restored state Capitol is about to reopen after a $310 million renovation.

The historic building reopens to the public Tuesday after three years of construction and decades of planning. It’s the first major preservation effort since the Capitol opened in 1905.

The St. Cloud Times reports much of the work is not obvious to visitors. That includes upgraded infrastructure and repairs to the inside and outside of the 111-year-old building.

The Capitol has been mainly off-limits to visitors during the renovation. Both the House and Senate will convene at the Capitol when the 2017 session opens Tuesday.

A grand opening of the completed building will be held in August.