Second Round of Snow Expected Tonight

by Gino Recchia

A prolonged snowfall event has accumulated a few inches of snow from yesterday evening. We had the greatest amounts to the north of the Twin Ports. In in the Duluth area, Taft had 1.8 inches, 1.4 inches in Wrenshall, One inch in Lester Park and Lakeside in Douglas County, and 0.6” in Hermantown at the Duluth International Airport. Farther north, Silver Bay had 3.3” of snowfall with Coleraine at 3.0” International Falls and Orr had 2.5”, Grand Rapids and Cohasset had two inches even.

We have light to moderate snow ongoing this afternoon and this will persist until a heavier snow band moves through this evening and during the overnight once again. We are expecting snowfall amount of roughly 3 inches along Highway 2 in Northeast Minnesota to nearly 9 inches of snow in the International Falls area. Another location expected to see some higher totals will be along the North Shore where areas from Duluth through Silver Bay could see higher totals as well with orographic lifting taking place because of east winds carrying lake moisture over the hillside aiding in the enhancement of the ongoing snowfall.

Parts of the North Shore in Lake County could see 7-12 inches of snow if the current forecast plays out. There is a strip of lesser snowfall amounts that looks to occur that that strip is from McGregor through, Shaw, Isabella, and into Northern Cook County. This strip of area looks to see 2-5 inches of additional snowfall accumulation. Northwest Wisconsin will see very little snowfall out of this system, at least through tomorrow morning. We are expecting about a dusting to an inch and a half of snow as well as the U.P. of Michigan.

The main driver of snowfall accumulation for Northwest Wisconsin will be from lake effect snow that will develop later Tuesday evening that will develop in Douglas and Bayfield Counties and then travel through Ashland and Iron Counties. We are seeing some higher snowfall totals from 4-7 inches between Superior and Ashland from this band of snow with about 2-5 inches of snow between Ashland and Ironwood. More snow looks to occur from Ironwood through Ontonagon County where 6-12 inches of lake effect snow looks possible.