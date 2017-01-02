Shakopee Teacher Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

Teacher Killed at Mankato Country Inn & Suites

by Site Staff

FROM FOX 9 MINNEAPOLIS

MANKATO, Minn. – A man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Mankato over the weekend has been identified as Shakopee school teacher Chase Tuseth.

On Saturday morning, Mankato police responded to a disturbance at the Country Inn & Suites there.

Tuseth was reportedly behind the counter in the lobby and was throwing items. According to authorities, Tuseth ignored verbal commands and was tased.

During an attempt to handcuff the suspect, he broke free and began hitting and kicking the officer.

During this struggle, the officer shot and killed Tuseth.