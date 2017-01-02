Sledding in the New Year

Kids Enjoy Monster Hill in Cloquet

by Matt Suoja

CLOQUET, Minn. – Many kids…and adults in Cloquet rang in the New Year today by sledding down a monster hill.

For some it was the last day before the holiday break ended to get in some winter activities, along with getting away from some of the indoor activities kids enjoy like video games.

“I think being outside and enjoying the weather, whether it’s cold or not. It’s nice to be outside,” said Brevan Berg, a local sledder. “They have plenty of time to be on their tablets and watching TV. They don’t need to be doing that…[they] do need to be doing stuff outside.”

To find out more about the Cloquet sledding scene, tune in to Fox 21 at 9 tomorrow.