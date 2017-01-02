State Parks Begin 2017 Snowshoeing Tours

It's An Event Going On Across The Country

by Lena Takada

CARLTON, Minn.- Crunchy snow covered the trails of Jay Cooke State Park Sunday — where outdoor enthusiasts strapped on snowshoes to prepare for the first state park naturalist guided snowshoeing tour of the year.

“My family was going and I thought it would be fun,” said Tori Goepferd, a visitor.

“All states are doing a first-day hike, whether it’s on snowshoes or on foot,” explained Carly Hawkinson, an park naturalist at Jay Cooke State Park.

The first-day hike was a tradition started in Massachusetts more than 20 years ago. But now, state parks across the nation make the effort to get thousands of children and adults outside on New Year’s Day.

“There’s well over 400 of these hikes going on across the country today,” said Hawkinson.

Spending time outdoors is a popular way to welcome the first day of the year, as many people set resolutions to live healthier. And what a better way to do it sharing peaceful time with friends and family.

“You get to bond over nature, and everyone likes nature in my family,” said Goepferd.