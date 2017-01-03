15 New Wisconsin Office Holders to be Sworn In

by The Associated Press

MADISON (AP) – Fifteen newly elected members of the Wisconsin Legislature are to be sworn into office, joining incumbents in both the Senate and Assembly beginning their new terms. But not all of them are new to the Legislature.

Two of the four new state senators being sworn in Tuesday previously served in the Assembly; Republican Dave Craig of Vernon, and Democrat LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee.

Democrat Jason Fields of Milwaukee, is rejoining the Assembly after serving from 2005 to 2013.

All of the newly elected members of the Senate and Assembly, will be sworn in at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017. Republicans hold their largest majorities in decades, 20-13 in the senate and 64-35 in the Assembly, as the begin their two-year session.

Governor Scott Walker plans to deliver his State of the State speech on January 10 and will unveil his two-year state budget in February.