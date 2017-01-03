Conservation Corps Employs Hundreds this New Year

by Chelsee Moe

DULUTH, Minn. – The Conservation Corps of Minnesota is offering 700 service opportunities this new year through a job training program.

The only criteria is you must be between 15-25 years old.

Jobs offered include conservation work as well as trail building and restoration.

Chris Severson, the District Manager, said “It is a service to our state and in return they learn job skills.”

The program starts February 1st and goes through December 15th.

To apply, go to conservationcorps.org.