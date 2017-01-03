Dayton’s Budget Proposal Would Reduce Health Insurance Premiums for 125,000 Minnesotans

Could reduce premiums by up to 25 percent for some by March 1

by Melissa Lentz

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Mark Dayton released his first budget proposal, Tuesday, of the 2017 legislative session. He called for a 25-percent reduction in health insurance premiums for the more than 125,000 Minnesotans facing significant increases in the individual market.

“For more than two months, I have proposed this relief, so that 125,000 Minnesotans can better afford the health care they need and deserve,” said Dayton. “I urge the legislature to agree to health insurance premium relief immediately, so that we can get help to the Minnesotans who need it most.”

The plan would reduce the average premium increase facing Minnesotans in the individual market from 55-percent down to 16-percent for individuals with incomes over $47,520 and for families of four with incomes over $97,200, but did not receive federal tax credits. Some families could save as much as $594 per month.

If approved, today, January 3, relief could be seen by March 1, with subsidies being retroactive, to reimburse the high costs some Minnesotans are already paying. Dayton is calling for this relief by Friday, January 6, 2017.

Facts on the Health Insurance Premium Rebate: