Duluth Hockey Company Keeping Skaters Sharp on the Ice

The business has been sharpening hundreds of skates over the last few weeks

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – With hockey season in full swing, that means skates are starting to get a little worn down.

The Duluth Hockey Company has been busy sharpening and profiling hundreds of skates the last few weeks.

The store is one of the few places in the Duluth area that specializes in hockey equipment and sees business from customers all across the region.

“This is a really busy time for us,” said James Stauber, Co-Owner of Duluth Hockey Company. “Our season starts mid–August and it just kind of builds and builds. The last couple months have been extremely busy at the Duluth Hockey Company.”

The Duluth Hockey Company says they rely on sales this time of year to get them through some of the slower summer months.