Hockey Night In Superior

Kids Are Encouraged To Get Outside And Play At The Outdoor Rinks

by Joey Norton

Superior, Wis

It’s time to lace up your skates get the sharpened and head out to one of the 8 outdoor rinks in superior

Wednesday Jan, 4th all 8 outside rinks in superior will be fully staffed with Spartan varsity hockey players,

UWS hockey players and staff members of the superior amateur hockey association.

Ready to interact with all current players and anyone who is thinking of signing up to play hockey.

If you’re a parent and have questions about signing your child up this event is a great time to ask.

.”If somebody is actually interested in playing organized hockey we’ll have people that can answer questions at those facilities, they’ll be able to see older high school players maybe some of the college kids showing up and skating with the younger kids hopefully just getting them involved,” Says Brian Raygor, President of SAHA.

The event is to encourage kids to get outside and stay active

They also tell us that the rinks are open 6 days a week and aren’t just for hockey.

“Our outside rinks are more than just hockey their also for figure skating so you know just regular activities get outside and skate, do something,” Says Raygor.

The event runs from 6pm until 8 pm.

They encourage anyone that wants to attend to wear a helmet for safety reason and dress warm of course