Lake Effect Snow and Cold Temperatures Follow Departing Snow Storm

by Gino Recchia

The New Year snow storm has come to an end with some high snowfall totals across parts of the Northland. The highest reports we have seen are from Indus in Koochiching County with 10.3” of snow. Silver Bay wasn’t far behind with 10.1” followed by Elbow Lake in St. Louis County with 10 inches. International Falls saw 9.4” of snow, Kabetogama at 9.2” Littlefork at 9.0” and Cook at 7.5”.

Other locations include Finland at 7.4”, Tofte at 6.9”, Orr at 6.5”, 5.5” in Hibbing, 5.3” in Ely, Chisholm with 5.2”, Embarrass with 5.0” and Babbitt with 4.7”. Notice as you travel farther south, the less the amounts of snowfall there was. The official total at the Duluth International Airport was 1.7” of snow with 2.4 inches by the Miller Hill Mall. Now our attention will turn to two situations, lake effect snow and cold temperatures.

Lake effect snow will develop along the South Shore later today with a dusting to three inches in Bayfield County. More snow will occur in Iron and Gogebic Counties however and that is why there is a lake effect snow advisory in effect for Iron County and a lake effect snow warning for Gogebic County. The heaviest amount of snow will occur in the U.P. of Michigan we can expect 4-8 inches of lake effect snow in Iron County and then 6-12 inches of lake effect snow in Gogebic County in the Snow Belt by Thursday which is when the headlines expire.