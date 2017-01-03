Many Enroll for Classes at Lake Superior College

Enrollment Up at Local Colleges after New Years

by Chelsee Moe

DULUTH, Minn. – Today in Duluth, 30 students were busy at Lake Superior College getting signed up for Spring classes.

School leaders expect to see 340 new students walking through the halls next week when the new semester gets started.

LSC has a number of short term programs that students can start in the Spring and finish as a new career. They include massage therapy, truck driving, welding and many more.

Classes can be taken during the day or at night and in person or on the computer.

You can enroll Monday through Friday in the Student Center.

Melissa Leno, the Director of Admissions, said ” I think that for some it is a chance for a new beginning and a great way to start the new year and so we welcome anyone who is thinking about getting started.”

Spring semester at LSC begins on January 9th.

LSC is just one of many schools around the Northland helping people keep their resolution to continue their education in 2017.