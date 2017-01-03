New Year Keeps Local Gyms Busy

Some Northlanders have been thinking about New Year's resolutions for at least a month. Several workout classes are already sold out.

by Zach Richie

While many may be hitting the gym in these first few days of the New Year, some Northlanders have already been thinking about their 2017 goals for at least a month.

Impact Sports Training kicked off their first bootcamp of the year.

The camp has actually been sold out since early December.

They say consistency and creating a sense of community help lead to keeping goals and resolutions all year long.

“It’s a great challenge for us, they’re here, they’re excited, they’ve invested in their health and their fitness goals and it’s our job to help them achieve that,” said Chris Bell, owner and director of performance.

The next bootcamp will be held in the middle of February.

Impact Sports Training does have many crossfit classes also open this time of year.