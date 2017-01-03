Paul Ryan Voted House Speaker

Pelosi Will be Minority Speaker

by The Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -Congressman Paul Ryan of Wisconsin has been re-elected to serve as the speaker of the House of Representatives.

The 46-year-old Ryan will serve his first full term as speaker after succeeding John Boehner in October of 2015.

Ryan will lead the GOP charge to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance law and cut taxes and regulation.

“So I want to say to the American people: we hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver,” Ryan said on the House floor.

Democrat Representative Nancy Pelosi of California was voted to be the minority speaker.