School Board Elects New Officers

Duluth Public Schools ISD 709 voted in their new officers for 2017

by Zach Richie

ISD 709 voted David Kirby as their new chairperson. Rosie Loeffler-Kemp will serve as vice chairperson. Annie Harala will be the clerk and Nora Sandstad will serve as treasurer.

“I hope we have a good year and remember our objective is to improve the learning opportunities and outcomes for the students and working conditions for the staff, that’s our main objective and I hope we will do that well,” said chairperson David Kirby.

The board also approved several resolutions for the upcoming year, but decided to table the selection of their legal counsel.

In other school board news, the Duluth School Board said that they are possibly working on another offer for the former Nettleton Elementary school building.

One school board member who declined to go on camera because the details are still new told FOX 21 that they’ve received a nibble of an offer that they’re working on.

Previous offers for Nettleton fell through because of a lack of financing.