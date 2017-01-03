Shooting in Pine City

Police Still Investigating

by Matt Suoja

PINE CITY, Minn.-A shooting in Pine City Monday has left one man with an injured leg.

Pine County dispatch received a call of gun shots at about 10 p.m. yesterday at the Pine Terrace Trailer Park where they found a 47-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was later transferred to a hospital in the Twin Cities.

The investigation is still in the early stages. Authorities told us the victim’s initial statement is not consistent with the investigation findings so far. It does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The victim is scheduled to be interviewed again. There is currently no information available about the suspect in the case.