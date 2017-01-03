Volunteers Needed to Tear Down Bentleyville for the Season

Anybody is welcome to come help at Bayfron Park both Saturday and Sunday

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – Bentleyville saw a record breaking 292,000 people walk through the gates this year. This weekend, they’re asking for help from the community to help pack up the lights for the season.

The official teardown takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Bayfront Park. Anybody is invited to show up between 8 and 4:30 p.m. to help cut zip ties, pack trailers and pull cords buried in the snow.

Organizers say this is a great way for people who attended Bentleyville this year to give back.

“We’d love for the public to come down and help us…we need help,” Executive Director of Bentleyville, Nathan Bentley said. “It’s a big project to pack up 10 semi–trailers and 13, 40–foot containers, so lots and lots of work.”

The 128 foot tree will also be taken down this weekend by the IronWorkers Local 512.

Lunch and hot drinks will be provided to all volunteers. Organizers remind people to dress warm if you plan to come out and help this weekend.