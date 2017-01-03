Wisconsin DNR Revenue Options Include Raising Hunting, Fishing Fees

Linking fees to inflation to generate more revenue for wildlife managment

by The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing raising hunting and fishing fees or linking the fees to inflation as options for generating more revenue for wildlife management.

The current state budget mandated the DNR report on dwindling revenue in the agency’s Fish and Wildlife Account. The account funds wildlife management efforts and DNR warden, and is built mostly with hunter and angler fees.

The DNR released their report on Tuesday, and found an annual $4 million gap between the account’s authorized expenditures and revenue.

The report includes a number of ideas for closing the gap, including a one-time increase in license fees, linking license fee increases to inflation, creating a registration fee for non-motorized watercraft such as canoes and kayaks, and never increasing fees for people who buy licenses every year.