Ashland Accident Lands Driver on Lake Superior

Driver Has Moderate Injuries

by Matt Suoja

ASHLAND, Wisc.-According to the Ashland Fire Department Facebook page, the Ashland County Sheriff’s Bad River Patrol and Ashland Police found a car at about 5 a.m. this morning that had gone over an embankment and onto a frozen Lake Superior.

A person was found in the vehicle which had fallen about 15-feet. The passenger reported it took several hours to find a cell phone.

The passenger was later transferred to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The Ashland Fire Department helped with the rescue.