Bayfront Family Center and Rink Closed Due to Weather

by Melissa Lentz

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division is closing the Bayfront Family Center and ice rink located in Bayfront park today, January 4, through Saturday, January 7, due to extreme freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

The Parks division anticipates reopening the Family Center and rink on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1-5 p.m. pending warmer temperatures and improved conditions.

The Bayfront Family Center is typically staffed 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-8 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. During open hours, the public is welcome to explore the free winter recreation equipment being offered.