Cloquet Murder Update

Omnibus Hearing Set for Feb. 27

by Matt Suoja

CLOQUET, Minn.-Wayne Bosto, 33, was in Carlton County Court today for a preliminary hearing in connection with the murder of a Cloquet man last month.

Bosto has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing 36-year-old John Korby on the Fond du Lac Reservation Dec. 23.

He is also facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a fire arm.

An omnibus hearing for the case is set for Feb. 27.