Delivering Food in the Cold

Drivers wear multiple layers as they make deliveries

by Andrew Kirov

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the cold weather, delivery drivers are outside delivering food across the Northland.

Tanner Carlson wears four layers of clothes as he makes his Pizza Luce deliveries in sub–zero temperatures. He says the worst part of the cold is waiting at doors hoping the customers answer, but he stays positive about doing his job in the freezing conditions.

“Okay, I’m going to be out there. It’s not going to be the most comfortable, but it’s not going to be terrible either. At least the sun is shining today,” says Carlson.

Tanner says he spends about 25-30 total minutes outside during his work day.