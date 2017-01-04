Duluth Airport Runway Reconstruction Included in Governor’s Bond Proposal

The DAA asked the state for $6.6 million in funding for the project

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – Funding for reconstruction of the Duluth International Airport’s runway was included in the Gov. Mark Dayton’s bond proposal.

The Duluth Airport Authority (DAA) requested nearly $6.6 million of funding for improvements to its main runway, as well as changes to Sky Harbor Airport on Minnesota Point.

The DAA’s proposal was in the previous bonding bill for the Minnesota house and senate, which eventually died when no bill passed.

Duluth’s runway hasn’t been updated in nearly 60 years. The airport says these updates are crucial for the safety of travelers and longevity of the runway.

“We’re happy to be included,” said Natalie Peterson, Director of Marketing & Communications at the Duluth International Airport. “We’re happy that they understand the need and support; that and the infrastructure and what it means for this area from a regional and economic standpoint.”

The runway renovation project would receive 90% of its funding from the FAA and the remaining 10% from this bond request from the state.