Giants Ridge Adjusts Hours for Cold Weather

Hibbing Alpine Invitation scheduled for Thursday has been postponed

by Melissa Lentz

BIWABIK, Minn. – Due to the extremely cold temperatures that have been predicted for Thursday, January 5, Giants Ridge Ski Area will be closed.

The Hibbing Alpine Invitation scheduled for Thursday has been postponed until further notice.

Hours will be reduced on Friday and Saturday, January 6 and 7, with the ski area closing at 4:30 p.m.

Regular hours are set to resume on Sunday, January 8.

Thursday 1/5: Closed

Friday 1/6: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (no night skiing)

Saturday 1/7: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (no night skiing)

Sunday 1/8: 9 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (regular hours)